Akufo-Addo inducts into office two new Supreme Court judges

Two new Justices of the Supreme Court have been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who charged them with advancing the development of Ghana's constitutional and other jurisprudence at the highest court.

The appointment of the Justices into the highest court was required due to the retirement of Justices; Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Agnes Mercy Able Dordxie in last September and October respectively which has created vacancies in the supreme court.



The Judges appointed to replace them are Justices; George Kingsley Koomson, an Appeal Court Judge and Ernest Yao Gaewu, a High Court Judge who were nominated and approved by the executive and approved by parliament.



The president emphasized that efforts in delivering justice should focus on transforming Ghana's judicial system into one that inspires confidence.



“We have a judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of its delivery of justice, as well as by the comportment of its judges.” he said.



The president stressed again that when someone brakes the law, society expect them to be dealt with properly, and law enforcement institutions, including the supreme court, must make sure this expectation is met.



This, according to him, “is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law.”

He continued by saying that the supreme court has been designated by the constitution as the policy court where important choices about the nation's socioeconomic development are made in response to the demands of the day. So, the Supreme Court's ruling on a legal issue is binding on all other courts.



By this, the president, stressed that the perspective of the supreme court judges were critical to national development , particularly in this ongoing economic challenges.



In responding to the call, Justice Koomson appreciated that president and pledged that they were going to serve with respect, dignity and honesty while protecting the human rights of the people of Ghana.



“We are committed to serving with professionalism and impartially. We recognise the enormous nature of the work and the responsibility that comes with the position. We, however, promise to take decisions that are just, fair and in accordance with the law” he said.



