Akufo-Addo instructs appointees to work with speed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has been re-elected as president of Ghana has instructed his appointees to work with speed to ensure that the remaining programmes of the government for the 2020 year period are completed before the end of the year.

He said this at a press conference at the Ministry of Information auditorium in Accra on Thursday, December 10.



“The president expects his appointees to work with dispatch to ensure that the remainder of the government programme of 2020 is fully achieved,” he said.



Touching on the just-ended general elections he indicated that Ghana has gained international applause for going through a peaceful elections.



“Ghana is generally also being applauded by the international community and observer missions which have monitored the conduct of the polls and especially that our demonstration to the world that our young democracy is growing,” the Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker indicated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-elected President of the Republic of Ghana.



He polled a total of 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 percent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, in Monday’s presidential elections.



