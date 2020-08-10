Politics

Akufo-Addo intentionally closed borders to prevent Ghanaians outside from registering - Yamoah Ponko

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intentionally closed the country's borders during the voter registration exercise to prevent Ghanaians who are residents abroad from registering.

According to him, the President knows very well that there are a lot of Ghanaians outside who would have loved to take part in the exercise and vote against him in this year's elections.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the closure of the borders during this Coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the disease but just to prosecute his sinister motive by disenfranchising millions of Ghanaians abroad.



He said having noticed this defeat, the President is doing everything within his power under the guise of COVID-19 to prevent it.

"but trust me, Kwame, I can assure you that the NPP is losing its grips on power and will eventually fall in this year's election," he added.



