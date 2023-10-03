Akufo-Addo is a distant relative - Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene, has affirmed that he harbors no ill will towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Daniel Oduro on GhanaWeb TV, he clarified that President Akufo-Addo is a distant relative of his.



The Dormaahene made it clear that his allegiance does not align with any specific political party. Instead, he emphasized that he speaks on matters based on facts and his genuine concern for the well-being of the country.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II explained his motivation for speaking out on various issues, stating, "I cannot sit aloof and watch the president do things that won't favor the country, and as a result, I will always add my voice to trivial matters in the country."



He continued, "If you care to know... President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a distant relative. People don't know this, and at times, I speak and tell him that there are a lot of people around us who are not good people.



“Yes, they are not good. We followed Nana Addo because he was a human rights lawyer; that is why we were following him. I want an election to be conducted freely and fairly, and transparently. I want my president not to make any mistakes. He has about 15 months to go, and if he is making a mistake and nobody corrects him, he goes home with it.

“I, Agyeman Badu the Second, when any person who occupies the highest position is making any mistake, I will prompt you,” he added.



The Dormaahene emphasized that offering constructive criticism and pointing out areas where improvement is needed does not equate to harboring animosity towards the government.



He stated that in Ghana, it is difficult to harbor hatred for President Akufo-Addo, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and accountability in the country's democratic processes.



