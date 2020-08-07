General News

Akufo-Addo is a great pretender – Muntaka fires

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has said president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is feigning ignorance about the chaos that rocked the just ended voters registration exercise.

According to the legislator, the president shouldn’t be congratulating himself and the electoral commission for a peaceful registration process when the process was evidently not peaceful.



“If you’re president and your target is to protect every single Ghanaian and some get hurt, some get incapacitated, blood flow I don’t think you should congratulate yourself,” he told GhanaWeb.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, about a week ago, said he wasn’t aware of any form intimidation in the Electoral Commission’s voters registration exercise.



Speaking to Islamic worshipers in Kumasi Central Mosque on Friday July 31, 2020 “one thing that excites me most is that the registration exercise in Ashanti region and other areas has been very peaceful, I haven’t heard of any person being denied the opportunity to register on grounds that you are not this or what so go we can't register you every person has the right to go and register."



He added that “what I have heard is that the exercise is going on smoothly in Asawase and Asokore-Mampong, we thank God for that. That is the most important thing to us all to leave in unity and peace."



But reacting to this in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Asawase MP noted that there were too many video evidences being circulated for the president to make such claims.

“I’ve now come to convince myself that our president is the greatest pretender because most of these things he’s very much aware… You tell me all these videos, even his national security people are not telling him?”



With disappointment evidently written all over his face during the interview which took place in his office, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka said the president cannot convince him that he wasn’t aware of the deployment of military men to various regions and their activities at registration centres.



“He knew everything, he’s pretending that he didn’t know that there was military in the Volta region, military people in Banda, that’s a lie. With all the confusion that it circulated, you can’t tell me that you don’t know, that and you see military people in queue asking people questions about their nationality. What has become of our country,” Muntaka added.



He further called on the president to learn from great countries like the United States of America where the welfare of citizens is priority for the leadership.





