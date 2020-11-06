Akufo-Addo is a man you can trust - Lawyer Kumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah

Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), who doubles as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Ejisu Constituency has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a man Ghanaians can trust.

Reacting to the sod-cutting ceremony for the US$330 million Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project, popularly referred to as the Boankra Inland Port, the PC said this project was conceived by former President John Agyekum Kufour but abandoned by the NDC.



The project he opined provides an endless opportunity for residents on the area and the country as a whole.



He said: "On Thursday 5 November 2020 President Nana Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of work on the US$330 million Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project, popularly referred to as the Boankra Inland Port."



"He has fulfilled an 18 years promise that was conceived by His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor."



"The opportunities presented by the construction of the Port to Ejisuman, Ashanti Region, and the Nation entirely are endless. Ejisu is rising and I am ready to play my part to bring more developments to the Constituency. Special appreciation to Otumfuo for joining us for this August ceremony.”



Cutting the sod for the construction of the Port on Thursday, 5th November 2020, the President explained that the Boankra Inland Port project has been initiated to provide service to importers and exporters in the middle and northern parts of the country, and also to act as a major conduit for the efficient transportation of transit traffic to and from our neighbouring landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

After completion of the Terminal, it will be fitted with an inland clearance depot, customs bonded and unbonded estates, commercial areas such as banks, offices, and trading facilities, vehicle parking areas, light industrial areas, and an administration complex.



The Project will also offer significant employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour during the two phases of construction and operation. Beyond the creation of jobs, there are other ancillary small and medium scale businesses that will be located within the enclave to support the operations of the Terminal.



“It is noteworthy that the transformation of the Ghanaian economy, from a raw material producing and exporting one to an industrialized one, will be given a huge impetus with the coming on stream of this facility. The government’s commitment to establishing firmly the economy of Ghana on a solid path of industrialization, with the view to delivering a vision of self-reliance, development, and prosperity for all, is unwavering,” he added.



The Concessionaire, Ashanti Ports Services Limited, a joint venture of Afum Quality Limited of Ghana and DSS Associates of the Republic of Korea, according to President Akufo-Addo, is committed to investing a total of $330 million for the realization of this project.



Additionally, the Concessionaire is expected to design, engineer, finance, procure, construct, operate, and maintain the project, and transfer title to the Government after a thirty (30) year period.