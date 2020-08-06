Politics

Akufo-Addo is a very 'dishonest hypocrite' – NDC Communicator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Akwasi Mensah has described President Akufo-Addo as a “dishonest hypocrite”.

According to him, he expects the President to unite the nation but he is rather sowing seeds of discord among Ghanaians.



Speaking on Power FM, Peter Mensah expressed shock that President Akufo-Addo says he is unaware of the happenings at registration centres across the country.



“Even at Asawase where the President went to lie to Ghanaians, some Zongo residents were prevented from taking part in the exercise. These Ghanaians were tagged as foreigners because they have Muslim names yet our President ignored the agitations in the area and lied to the very people who were intimidated. We have had reports of gunshots and attacks at registration centers, so I see the President's post regarding the exercise as a disappointment.”

He also condemned the Military presence at Banda community.



“Most Ghanaians are aware that Voltarians who reside in Banda are being prevented from registering. This is no news but President Akufo Addo says there is no chaos resulted from the exercise. That is dishonesty a the highest level and its sad...”, he stressed.

