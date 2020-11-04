Akufo-Addo is better than Kwame Nkrumah – Former NPP chairman

Former Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP, Robert Yaw Amankwah

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in three years overtaken Kwame Nkrumah as the most successful leader in Ghana’s history, this is the gospel according to Robert Yaw Amankwah, a former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Robert Amankwah is certain in his estimation that the accomplishments of the Akufo-Addo government surpass that of Nkrumah who according to some people is the greatest president from this land.



He expressed on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that despite spending fewer years in office, Akufo-Addo’s record is ahead of Nkrumah.



He strangely expressed that Nkrumah’s administration had it on a silver platter because it was handed huge funds by the British government.



“I am telling you that when it comes to politics, Nana Addo is much, much better than Kwame Nkrumah. If he should get the same years Kwame Nkrumah got, he’ll do way better than Nkrumah,” he is quoted to have said.



“Do you know the amount of money Kwame Nkrumah was handed alongside power? Kwame Nkrumah had a lot of money to run the country unlike that of Kufuor and Akufo-Addo,” he added.

He argued that Akufo-Addo’s government successfully implemented the Free SHS policy, something Nkrumah never did.



“One unprecedented achievement by the Nana Addo administration is Free SHS; it has never happened in the history of this country,” he noted.



The notion that the Nkrumah government was handed funds by the colonial government has been contested by some historians.



In 2015, Dr. Kwame Botwe-Asamoah in a piece published in the Daily Graphic described as fallacious claims that Nkrumah’s government benefited from a financial donation by the outgoing colonial government.



The conclusion of his informative piece reads: “In this respect, the claim of huge sums of money the British left for Kwame Nkrumah’s post-independence regime is a fallacy and not supported by historical records or any economic fact.”