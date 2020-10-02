Akufo-Addo is careless and reckless, kick him out - Horace Ankrah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A leading member of the main opposition party NDC and former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has taken a swipe at the ruling NPP government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo describing the president as careless.

According to him, he is not only careless but reckless because nothing has so far shown that the President is committed to adding any value to the life of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Horace Ankrah was speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio’s morning host Kwabena Agyapong.



He was of the opinion that the president and his NPP have failed Ghanaians and deserve to be booted out.



The nation he told the host has to be rescued because four more years for President Akufo-Addo will lead to a serious economic crisis.

The president he said promised to protect the public purse but has rather embarked on excessive spending through his ‘Obolo’ administration at the expense of the poor Ghanaian.



Mr. Ankrah lamented the current administration who campaigned and tagged former President John Dramani Mahama as corrupt is bedevilled with corruption with the president turned into a clearing agent.



The former ambassador stated the current president has no integrity and the credibility to fight corruption.



Ghanaians he said are worst off under the NPP and, it was about time voters kick the NPP out, bring in the NDC to rescue them from the abyss.