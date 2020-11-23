'Akufo-Addo is deeply soaked in corruption, vote against him' - Eric Adjei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress' Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is deeply soaked in corruption following Martin Amidu's resignation.

Mr. Amidu was appointed in 2018 as the Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but on Monday, November 18, 2020, he resigned from his position.



According to Martin Amidu, some government officials including the President himself were allegedly interfering his independent work and other matters.



Eric Adjei is, therefore, asking President Akufo-Addo to leave the resources of the country to the future generation come December 7.

Read below the full statement:



COMRADE ERIC ADJEI WRITES ON WHY PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO IS DEEPLY SOAKED IN CORRUPTION



For the first time, President Akufo-Addo has legalised corruption and taunted that as a renowned social intervention policy. What all is going on in Ghana now? A person we entrusted our will to protect state coffers has rather resorted to swimming and bathing in what he described in opposition as a great disservice to the nation.



President Akufo-Addo has indeed defiled and brought the office of the president into disrepute. Section 3(1)(a) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor's Act, Act 959 state clearly that the Office was created to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption related offences under the Public Procurement Act 2003. Going by this section President Akufo-Addo appointed Martin A.B.K Amidu to head the office of the SP as he possessed the requisite requirements enumerated under Section 13 of Act 959.

I must also say that his appointment as the SP was successful due to his ill motive of tagging President Mahama as corrupt subsequent to the 2016 general election. Everyone knew what transpired at his vetting when he was asked whether or not he can substantiate the allegations he leveled against President Mahama and he answered in the negative way. Since Martin Amidu was appointed, the corruption allegations that has transpired under this government without any investigation made Ghanaians wonder the relevance of creating that office.



Fellow Ghanaians, it was worrying when Martin Amidu complained bitterly about Akuffo Addo's appointees meddling and frustrating his work in 2018, https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/politics/akufo-addo-s-appointees-frustrating-my-work-martin-amidu.html. These are the people we were told to have zero tolerance for corruption, but as the saying goes "The length of the frog will be known after its death". The length had truly been seen after a big time exposé of the Agyapa Royal thievery.



Now the question is, why was the President anxious to meet Martin Amidu and informed him through the Chief of Staff not to do anything about the corruption risk analysis of the Agyapa Royalties deal? The answer is simple, he is the chief orchestrator and cannot watch his family members disgraced to the entire nation.



This same president forced the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo to proceed on accumulated leave in order to pave way to do what he likes with his Senior Minister. Wasn't it outrageous and weird to force a man who had sacrifice to hold public office holders accountable to the nation proceed on this Shambolic accumulated leave? Daniel Domelevo was constitutionally appointed by president Mahama to hold that office and his removal would have been justifiable if it was in accordance with article 187(13) which is subjected to article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.



This has made me believe that President Akuffo Addo is deeply soaked in corruption, hence given him another four year term will mean stealing the limited resources to enrich his family and friends. Four years of stealing more than 500 excavators, stealing dubious of money through the PDS deal and mortgaging our mineral resources to your family members is enough. Leave the rest to the future generation, Ghanaians deserve better.

