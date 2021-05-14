Akufo-Addo is fixing challenges he inherited from Mahama - NPP man

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communications Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has urged Ghanaians to be patient with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is committed and determined to fix the socio-economic challenges that he inherited from former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said it is important to point out that, majority of the challenges that people are putting pressure on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration to fix were the problems caused by the former government.



“Akufo-Addo is committed to addressing the concerns and expectations of Ghanaians. Let’s support President Akufo-Addo to succeed with our patience and tolerance,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



"Ghana can be a better and well-fixed country if citizens start to fix their lives and attitude towards issues," he added.



He complained of how people harbour hatred, greed, selfishness, nonchalant attitude, and also tribalism which are also some factors for the setback of the country.

Several people have expressed their disappointment in the ruling government and have channelled their anger and frustrations on their social media handles.



Popular personalities like Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, and Lydia Forson have all joined the trend of the newly created hashtag #FixTheCountry.



Demands by the online protesters include concrete developmental projects and accountable leadership.