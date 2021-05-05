Akufo-Addo is getting away with ‘murder’ – Sammy Gyamfi laments

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has charged the media and civil society organizations to condemn some actions being taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Gyamfi has observed that President Akufo-Addo is getting a free pass on issues that ought to be interrogated and condemned.



He said that Martin Amidu had to relinquish his role as Special Prosecutor due to interference from the government.



Sammy Gyamfi added that Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor-General was hounded out because he went after former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



He noted that corruption has become pervasive under the Akufo-Addo government but the media is not giving it the needed attention.



“Martin Amidu was not given the room to do his job so he resigned. He was threatened for speaking up. Domelevo who was appointed in accordance with the constitution was hounded out by President Akufo-Addo despite doing a good job. We should be careful.

“President Akufo-Addo is getting away with murder. He has sacked the Auditor General and Martin Amidu has resigned. Everywhere you pass, there is corruption. A common driver has stolen loads of money and even the likes Kennedy Agyapong are unhappy with it” he said on UTV.



Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo says that he was justified in his move to have Domelevo vacate the office of Auditor-General.



President Akufo-Addo told CNN that he followed the law in asking Domelevo to proceed on retirement.



“The Auditor-General, like me, should be some of the first to recognize the laws in our country. There’s a time for retiring which is prescribed by statute, not my making,” he explained. “If you are 60 years old, you are no longer supposed to be able to work in the public service,” he added.