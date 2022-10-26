'Akufo-Addo is gross, crass and fantastically incompetent' - NDC MP

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, NDC MP, Tamale Central, has described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as having proven to be someone who is a “gross, crass and fantastically incompetent” president.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, the MP stated that the incompetence of the President has extended to his appointees, having failed to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians.



He noted that the over 80 NPP MPs calling for the head of the finance minister is evidence of his assertion.



“The President is not only super incompetent; he’s gross, crass and fantastically incompetent. Tell me one success story. The man is simply incompetent. This press conference you held is the clearest demonstration of how incompetent the President is.



“Now you’re blaming the person he has appointed, you’re not blaming the person who has appointed him. Look, when the chief comes home with a weird haircut, what do you think his subjects will do?” Murtala Mohammed stated on PM Express, Tuesday, October 25.



He said the Minority caucus in Parliament is readying themselves to file a motion of censure against the Finance Minister and then the President in the days ahead.

He stated in his explanation that while removing the Finance Minister it is prudent, it will also be proper to remove the appointing authority too. He holds that in the absence of Akufo-Addo's ouster, the rot in government will continue unabated.



“The man is incompetent, his appointees are incompetent, as a matter of fact, those who are heading Ministries and Agencies perhaps they’re the team F of the administration. We’re moving the motion tomorrow, and we expect them, there can’t be any fence-sitting.



“If they sincerely think this man must be impeached or must be sacked or resigned or however they’re describing it, they should join us. No one should be culled to submission. And frankly, I just have to praise them for standing up against this economic tyranny but I’m saying that it is not a panacea to the economic challenges. The problem is the head itself.



“We are going to do that. And I am saying that we will do that. Some of us will move a motion for the President’s impeachment,” Murtala Mohammed said.



Some NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference to demand the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in order to restore public confidence in the economy.

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the 'backbenchers' said if the president fails to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.







PEN/SARA