Akufo-Addo is hollow - Anthony Nkpenu

Anthony Kwame Nkpenu, Greater Accra Regional Organiser for National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Greater Accra Regional Organiser for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Kwame Nkpenu has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as hollow for calling the Mahama administration incompetent.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rated the NDC government as an under-performed government out of all the administrations since Ghana’s independence.



Reacting to the matter on Atinka TV’s Flagship Morning show, Ghana Nie, Anthony Nkpenu explained that President Akufo-Addo could not even boast of the developmental projects he brought to the Ashanti Region, saying it was a shame for him to go to the Region and call the Mahama Administration incompetent.



“He has not been able to mention what he has done in the Ashanti Region. If he was able to say that within three years, he has been able to do this or that in the Ashanti or Eastern Region, be it roads, markets, transportation, health, education, energy, water, I would have loved to discuss it,” he said.



He added that, "Sometimes this hollow presentation of a President is so embarrassing. He sits somewhere, speaks and makes reference without tangibles. Don’t present yourself as a hollow President. You sit somewhere and you cannot mention what you have done for them, yet you say you have performed, performed by what standard.”

“When it comes to health, never in the history of the Ashanti Region have they seen upgrading of hospital infrastructure where some have been left in the bush without completing it by the current government, all to make sure the various communities in the region will have access to health facilities, aside the CHPS Compound within the community, there must be a secondary referral which is a district hospital with 100 or 120 beds,” he said.



Anthony Kwame Nkpenu against said that,” We gave them regional hospital, and another one which is the Afari Military Hospital. When it comes to road networks, you can see road networks, you can see road inter-connection from Kumasi and all its affiliated traditional areas which has been improved amongst others which are all there for the people to see.”



He added that "it is election time and we are going to treat President Akufo-Addo as a candidate and not a President.”

