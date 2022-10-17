33
'Akufo-Addo is into galamsey' claim: Government drags Captain Smart to NMC

Captain Smart, Akuf Addo Akufo-Addo and Captain Smart

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government has formally responded to an allegation by Captain Smart, that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is into illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey.

In a statement dated October 17 and titled: GOVERNMENT'S RESPONSE TO ONUA TV'S PUBLICATION: "NANA ADDOD0 IS ACTIVELY INVOLVED IN GALAMSEY - CAPTAIN SMART"

Deputy Minister of Information, Fatima Abubakar spelt out four points to dismiss the said allegation. The points are reproduced below:

i. The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has never been and is not involved in galamsey

ii. The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism;

iii. The video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country; and

iv. Government's commitment to the fight against illegal mining is unwavering.

The statement continued: "Government has decided to refer the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication. It is, however, imperative to note that the aforementioned action is without prejudice to government's right to seek further legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV and Media General."

Find the full letter below:

