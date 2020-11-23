Akufo-Addo is killing corruption fighters in Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of killing the spirit of people who have devoted themselves to fight corruption in the country.

The NDC communication officer’s harsh comment comes exactly a week after Mr. Martin Amidu resigned from the Office of Special Prosecutor and levelled a litany of allegations against the government.



Mr. Amidu also alleged that, President Akufo-Addo tried to suppress him from doing an independent work as the constitution demands.



However, the Office of the President in a 19-page letter to address issues raised by Martin Amidu debunked claims made by the Special Prosecutor.



In a banter, the Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Amidu again came out with fresh allegations against some the government official saying they are threatening his life and that, President Akufo-Addo should be held responsible should anything happen to him.



Meanwhile, the president has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide a 24 -hour security for the Former Special Prosecutor which has since been turned down with the claim they are meant to spy on him.

But speaking on Kumasi based Akoma FM in an interview monitored by MyNewGh.com, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi insisted that the attitude by the President towards the fight against corruption makes him the worst president the country has witnessed since independence.



“Today the president is fighting people who are fighting corruption. President Akufo-Addo now is a fighter of corruption fighters. He is the most corrupt president in Ghana’s history. Today corruption is Akufo-Addo and Akufo-Addo is corruption.”



“Since he came into power, he has been killing great men who are fighting corruption. He is chasing them, intimidating and subjecting them to maltreatment. He has succeeded in sacking an independent Auditor General Mr. Daniel Domelovo, for doing no wrong”, he added.



Mr Sammy chided that, President Akufo Addo who whiles in opposition hailed Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for a good job but since he took office he (the President) has silenced the corruption fighter Anas.



He also insisted that, the President in his capacity has not done enough to arrest and expose those behind the killing of the ace journalist Ahmed Suale.