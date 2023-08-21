Akufo-Addo is like a 'Kejetia pickpocket' whose only aim is to steal from others - Muntaka

The MP for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has described President Akufo-Addo as a "Kejetia pickpocket" whose only aim is to steal from others.

The MP, who has been very vocal on issues of corruption in the current administration, has observed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has done nothing but milk the country in unimaginable ways.



According to him, the many scandals of corruption in the corridors of power could be attributed to the president's ineffectiveness in investigating and punishing those involved.



Muntaka said this during an exclusive interview with Prince Ade on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show, Dwabrem, on Friday, August 18, 2023.



The MP was worried that the series of corruption scandals had received little or no attention from the President, adding, “President Akuffo Addo must be up and doing and carefully probe into issues of corruption, which continue to be a bane to our economic emancipation as a people."

"Talking about the public purse, President Akufo-Addo has done nothing to protect the public purse; he's rather acting like a Kejetia pickpocket, who wouldn't mind breaking the purse while stealing from it," he said.



"It was our time in office as the NDC government when my colleague, Deputy Minister Victoria Hammah, dreamed of getting one million dollars, but she was sacked immediately when this issue of her dreaming came to public, but we have government appointees accused of stealing huge sums of money from the state yet nothing has been done about it," he added.



The outspoken MP emphasised that corruption will continue to drag the country down if Ghanaians fail to vote out the NPP government.