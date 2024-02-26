Akufo-Addo is not a listening president, has never been one - Nana Ohene Ntow

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Ohene Ntow

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Ohene Ntow, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being unresponsive to the concerns and demands of the public and his own party members.

According to him, the president is not a person with a listening ear.



Nana Ohene Ntow, who is now a member of the Movement for Change, an apolitical group formed by Alan Kyerematen, said that he has a personal experience working with Akufo-Addo.



“I don't think Akufo-Addo is a listening president and I have my own personal experience. In my capacity as the General Secretary when he was a candidate, I worked with him and I've been observing him and his responses to major public opinion issues,” he stated.



He said that Akufo-Addo does not listen to members of parliament from the NPP and he has ignored several calls for a cabinet reshuffle.



“... To the extent that he doesn't listen to his members of parliament from the NPP. How many times have people called for a reshuffle and he didn’t, that is not a listening president. Take the case of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance, the MPs who form part of his government asked that he be changed but he [Akufo-Addo] didn't mind them,” he added.



Nana Ohene Ntow was speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest GhanaWeb Special on GhanaWeb TV below:



