Akufo-Addo is not against mining – Jinapor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not against mining in Ghana, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said.

Rather, he said, the President is totally against illicit small scale mining (galamsey) that is destroying water bodies and the environment in general.



At a press conference in Accra on Friday April 30, he explained that the president and government appreciate the contribution of mining to the socio-economic development of the country.



“The president is not against mining. As a government we want to promote mining which is a leading contributor to the economy.



“So we are not against legitimate, lawful sustainable mining. What we are against is illegal mining,” the Damongo lawmaker said.



Meanwhile,Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that persons who return to water bodies to engage in illegal small scale mining after the military have swept the places, will have themselves to blame for the consequences of their action.

About 200 officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday morning began an operation to forcefully remove all persons and logistics involved in illegal mining on the country’s river bodies.



The exercise began on River Pra in the Western and Central regions.



This, according to the Minister of Information, is in furtherance of the resolutions of the final communique issued after the two-day Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 28, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the move is “to ensure that mining within water bodies is immediately stopped”.



He further indicated that the Ministry of Defence and GAF will provide a detailed brief on the developments and the sustainability efforts on Friday, April 30.