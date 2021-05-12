Akufo-Addo is not against mining, we're regulating it – Lands Minister

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has squashed claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is against mining in Ghana.

According to him, the president is not against mining and the declaration of war against illegal small-scale mining was to regulate the activities of mining as well as to sanitize the sector.



This, he said, was to preserve the environment and the lives of Ghanaians as a whole.



During a press conference held in Accra Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Lands Minister said, “The government of President Akufo-Addo is not against mining. We are not against small-scale mining. On the contrary, we are working to regulate, sanitize and promote a viable and sustainable small-scale mining which has regard to the preservation of the environment of our country.”



His comments come on the back of accusations made by the National Association of Small Scale Miners that the military deployed to mining sites to destroy and burn equipment belonging to illegal small scale miners were not backed by law.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week ordered the deployment of security officials to mining areas in the country to clamp down on activities by illegal miners.



The operatives have since been seizing galamsey machinery especially, the tools closer to water bodies.



Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul gave express orders that all seized equipment be destroyed.