Akufo-Addo is not bound to grant our wish - Leader of anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, one of the over 90 NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) who wanted Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta removed, has said that they did all they could to ensure that President Akufo-Addo relieves him of his duties.

Appiah-Kubi, the MP for Asante Akim North, said that even though it was the wish of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs that Ofori-Atta be removed, the final decision rests with the president and it looks like their wish may not be granted.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on Monday, October 23, 2023, the legislator indicated that the 1992 Constitution of Ghana gives President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the ultimate power to sack Ofori-Atta and there is nothing they can do about it now.



“… there is no provision to compel him (the president) to do what we proposed. Those of us who wanted Ofori-Atta removed did all we could within the remit of the law but the constitution gives the president the ultimate power.



“The constituency even states that the president may remove any of his appointees even if a vote of censure is passed against them… So, it is not binding on the president to remove him, if he wants, he would remove him; if he doesn’t, he won’t,” he said in Twi.



He added, “So, that is it. There is nothing we can do about it (Ofori-Atta’s removal)”.



Lawyer Appiah-Kubi also said that he and the other NPP MPs, who wanted Ofori-Atta removed, relented on their decision to frustrate the government’s business in parliament in the interest of Ghanaians.

It can be recalled that the leadership of the NPP signed an agreement with the Members of Parliament of the party, which binds them to be present for the reading of the 2023 budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



A meeting between the lawmakers and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was held on November 23, 2022, during which some agreements were reached.



The main points are that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be supported in presenting the budget and seeing through its appropriation, as well as allowed to see through the current phase of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The meeting comes on the back of a renewed call by some 98 NPP MPs, who threatened to boycott the budget presentation if Ofori-Atta presents it.



