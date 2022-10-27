12
Akufo-Addo is one of Ghana's best presidents since independence - Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is one of Ghana's best presidents since its independence.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo, despite the many challenges his government is facing, has achieved great things and will leave behind a legacy after his term of office expires.

"I want to praise the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. And I want Ghanaians to know that as an old seasoned politician, I can testify to the fact that from our independence to our current dispensation, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stands tall.

"He has performed very well. He stands tall. Let us face facts, he has done a lot for Ghana, and he is leaving a legacy. Kwame Nkrumah left a legacy, Kufour (ex-President John Agyekum Kufour) did same, and Nana Addo will also be leaving his legacy," he said in Twi in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, October 27, 2022.

Allotey Jacobs further stated that he feels sorry for the president for the sleepless nights he might be going through because of the current challenges in the country, adding that he is optimistic that through the leadership of Akufo-Addo, these challenges shall pass.

Also, the social commentator intimated that the current hardship in the country is a result of the behaviour of some Ghanaians who will do anything to get money, no matter the consequences.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
