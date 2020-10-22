Akufo-Addo is peace-loving so vote for him – Abul Aziz Haruna Futah

Abul Aziz Haruna Futah, National NASARA Coordinator of NPP

National NASARA Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abul Aziz Haruna Futah has told Ghanaians to vote for the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because he is the only one who could bring peace to the Northern region.

According to him, had it not been for Nana Addo’s leadership, the people of Dagbon will not be enjoying the peace that they currently enjoy after years of killings and turmoil.



Abul Aziz Haruna Futah was speaking at a mini-rally at Akwatia after a health walk on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He said “for several years, the Northern region was at war and there was no rest. However, after all these years, it took an Akyem man to come in to broker peace in the Northern part of the country. This is the reason why you need to vote for the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



Abul Aziz Haruna Futah used the opportunity to call on constituents to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate Ernest Kumi in order to consolidate the party’s win in the 2020 election.