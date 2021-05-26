Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job, he’s a failure – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo as a ‘lame duck’ who is sleeping on the job.

According to him, the President failure to appoint Chief Executives and Boards of state institutions five months into his second term of administration is a clear manifestation that he is a failure.



“It appears to me as of today he’s is probably sleeping on the job. We don’t have boards and corporations – you don’t have chief executive officers; boards have not been constituted – that is the mark of bad governance. You don’t leave this to ministerial actions and ministerial decisions. It’s not for nothing that every other entity runs as it is important having governance structure such as a board”, he spoke on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“He has just three and half years left into the pinnacle of his career in his second term. He is not serving his first term, he ought to have been prepared under his second term and probably in terms of economic management and economic governance, there is nothing that we can be proud of expect the parallel numbers they are sharing with us”, Mr. Iddrisu who doubles as the Member of Parliament(MP) of Tamale South chastised President Akufo-Addo.

On the approval of government ministers who failed to deliver in the first term of Akufo-Addo, the Minority Leader said ‘many Ghanaians were disappointed in me personally, in the minority; it’s justifiably”,



He however said “we whistled that away and we are determine to remain focused. I primarily will provide essential leadership that is purposeful and meaningful that will hold this government accountable.”