Akufo-Addo is sleeping, we’ll use #Fixthecountry campaign to wake him up - Yamin

Leading member of the NDC, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister for Youth Sports and Culture in the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin, says the President of the Republic of Ghana is sleeping and that the youth of the country will use the #Fixthecountry campaign to wake him up from sleep.

Yamin’s comments follows the viral #Fixthecountry Campaign.



The campaign, which started on the microblogging site, Twitter, had some unhappy Ghanaians venting their displeasure over what they describe as failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Over 30,000 tweets of posts have been made on Twitter highlighting some of these shortages.



The campaign seeks to get the government to fix the country in areas such as the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.

In an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Joseph Yamin, who is an ardent follower of the #Fixthecountry campaign, said the country has always been in a fix and its time the government set out to actually fix the economy.



According to Yamin, the contradictory stories surrounding the power outages, the inconsistencies in the educational sector, among others shows clearly that the country is being managed by a confused group of people.



“ How can you tell us that power outages without a timetable is not dumsor. The point here is that Ghana is in a total mess and Akufo-Addo who promised to fix it has done little or nothing about the whole situation. Surprisingly the NPP are angry and I want to ask them whether they are angry at Akufo-Addo and Bawumia or they are angry at people saying Akufo-Addo should fix it”, he explained.