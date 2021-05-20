Akufo-Addo is surrounded by galamsey kingpins – Sam George alleges

Sam Nartey George, Ningo-Prampram MP

Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Sam George has indicated that if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will succeed in the fight against illegal mining there is the need to start the cleanup from his own backyard.

According to him, his appointees and bigwigs of the NPP government are neck-deep into the illegal act and until he deals with them, the fight will be fruitless.



Making this known in a post shared on Facebook, Sam George said “remember 2 weeks ago when I told you that there were National Executives of the NPP engaged in galamsey? When I said the President was not truly interested in fighting the menace because he knew those involved.

The kingpins of galamsey surround the President. If he wants to fight it, he would start from his immediate surroundings. I am sure you heard Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and have seen the videos and letter from the National Women’s Organiser of the NPP? Posterity is always a fair judge and I always almost know what I say for a fact. We have only one country, let’s protect it for we hold it today in trust for those to come after us”.



Meanwhile, Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has asked Ghanaians to provide names of government officials who are into illegal mining so they are dealt with.