Akufo-Addo is the great grandfather of corruption and incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, radio personality

Controversial Broadcaster, Blakk Rasta has accused President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being the great grandfather of incompetence and corruption.

The Radio personality was speaking in response to a media report by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia describing John Dramani Mahama as not credible and incompetent.



The Vice President who was speaking at the launch of the aspirants unite for Victory in Accra said “Are we going to go back to incompetence? Are we going to go back to this type of incompetence?”



“Not only has he proven to be incompetent, but he has also proven to not have credibility and no vision. Right! There is no credibility. He said the free SHS was a hoax; now he says he introduced it. Then he said if he had GHS 2 billion, he wouldn’t spend it on free SHS; now he says he wants to expand it to the private sector. He introduced licensing exams for teachers, today he says he will abolish it. He abolished teacher trainee allowance, today he will introduce it .

". . He abolished okada, today he’s; where’s the leadership? Where is the credibility? Where is the vision? It is not about just winning an election, you must have a view. You must have a vision. You must be credible to be able to be given the reins of this country to help people and he has not shown so. So, is that what we want to go back to?” he questioned.



But reacting to the Vice President’s description of John Dramani Mahama, Blakk Rasta agreed to the fact that John Dramani Mahama was incompetent and Corrupt but was of the view that the current President of Ghana is the great grandfather of incompetence and corruption.



He said “How many people will agree with me that Dr Bawumia is all of a sudden becoming a comedian. It looks like all he talks about is Mahama. Any time he has to be in the news it has to be Mahama. If it’s incompetence, Mahama is one of the most incompetent, most corrupt. But Nana Addo is the great grandfather of Mahama”.