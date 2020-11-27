Akufo-Addo is the 'mother serpent of corruption' – Amidu

President Akufo-Addo with former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has once again hit back at the Presidency after Akufo-Addo received his resignation letter.

In a 27-page response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Mr Amidu accused President Akufo-Addo of being the kingpin of corruption.



He furthered that all the response from the presidency concerning his resignation and line of work were full of ‘public deceptions and propaganda’ which needed to be debunked.



Amidu described the NPP flagbearer as a president who took the presidential “oath while looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”



He further described the Agyapa Royalties Transaction deal as the biggest corrupt deal in Ghana since independence.