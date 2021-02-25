Akufo-Addo is the trigger for LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah, the former national chairman of the People’s National Convention

Bernard Mornah, the former national chairman of the People’s National Convention has suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s failure to act ‘boldly and decisively’ on the matter of same-sex relations is what has triggered the growth of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQ+) activism in the country.

According to him, when President Akufo-Addo was presented with a chance to take a firm stance against the issue, he offered a response that inspired the LGBTQ+ community.



In an interview with Radio XYZ, Mornah said that Akufo-Addo should have condemned the act on moral and cultural grounds.



He challenged the president to come out and speak against the actions of the LGBTQ+ group if he is not in bed with them.



“Why is President Akufo-Addo saying it is bound to happen?. He [Akufo-Addo is actually the trigger for it [LGBTQI]. He’s the trigger for what’s happening. He should state clearly and state his position," he said.



What Akufo-Addo said

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo was quizzed on the controversial topic of same-sex relations in the country.



The President answered that due to low level of activism or acceptance in the country, he is unable to back to such acts.



“I don’t believe that in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say change it, let’s then have a new paradigm in Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Al Jazeera’s Talk To Al Jazeera hosted by Jane Dutton in November 2017.



When asked whether he would support such a cause, he responded, “I think that it is something that is bound to happen”.



