Akufo-Addo is too tolerant when it comes to corruption – Domelevo

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has averred that the president of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been too tolerant of corruption.

He pointed at incidents of corruption under the current administration lamenting how most of them ended without any concrete action on the part of Akufo-Addo.



“How many government officials have been accused of corruption and what has happened to them? I think the president has been too tolerant when it comes to corruption,” he said in an interview on TV3’s the Hot Issues programme.



Domelevo, who has been an ardent anti-corruption voice in the past years, however, added that “There is still room for redemption,” relative to Akufo-Addo’s handling of corruption issues.



He specifically referenced the botched Agyapa Royalties deal and wondered why despite a damning corruption risk assessment report by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, no official was held accountable for losses the state accrued.

SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



