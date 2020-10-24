'Akufo-Addo is very vindictive' – Isaac Adongo cries over constituency neglect

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo says his constituency lacks proper development because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has threatened to sack any minister that agrees to award him contracts and projects.

According to Mr. Adongo, even the ones he is able to secure, he is discreet about it because he would not want to implicate any minister.



“I am saying that even when I lobby and I get contracts, I have to be circumspect in disclosing who gave me that contract…They may sack the minister [ because giving me contracts will] promote me in Bolga. If they are aware that this minister is treating me with kid gloves. And I have examples of them here. And I have those projects here. Privately, I can mention all of them to you,” he told the host of the Word Community Watch Show.

“The government itself is denying its citizens because it is the most incompetent government that has borrowed over the roof but cannot show anything for," he added.



To him, he has excelled as a Member of Parliament ever since he took over the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.