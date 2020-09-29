Akufo-Addo is your father, respect him - Owusu-Bempah to Mahama

Former President, John Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is the president and as such, he serves as a father for all, regardless of their position and background, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has said.

This he says, extends to Former President, John Dramaini Mahama, who is the predecessor of Mr. Akufo-Addo.



Though political rivals, Prophet Owusu Bempah believes the current position of Nana Akufo-Addo president, warrants that he is respected as a father, even by John Dramani Mahama. In fact, he believes Mr. Akufo-addo should be addressed as ‘Papa’ or ‘Dad’ by Mahama.



His comments follow a question about his relationship with the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and suggestions that he is his ‘spiritual father’.

Responding to this in an interview on Kingdomfmonline, he said;



“Akufo-Addo has many spiritual fathers. He is the father of every citizen, he is father to me and so it would be difficult for anyone to say he is a ‘spiritual son’ to them, because the seat he is on, is a great one.



“Whether or not John Mahama agrees, Akufo-Addo is his ‘father’ and he must accord respect to him as such. He should be addressing Nana Addo as ‘Papa Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’. Mahama should henceforth address Akufo-Addo as “papa”, “dad. I have addressed all former Presidents including Rawlings as such,” he added.