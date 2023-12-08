Akufo-Addo knows galamsey kingpins yet fighting a useless war - Inusah Fuseini

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, claims President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘is in bed’ with illegal miners but pretending to fight their activities.

“It is not difficult to identify them . . .even Nana Akufo-Addo [President] knows the kingpins,” he boldly said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, adding, yet we all appear to be ostriches.



Mr Fuseini seems not happy with the mass destruction of major water bodies across the country and lamented that the next generation will “suffer” if the government continue to look unbothered.



“It is about time we collectively fight against this for the next generation,” he noted.

He further said the approach the country adopted in the fight against illegal mining shows that the country was not determined to end the illegal mining menace.



Listen to the interview below