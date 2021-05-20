Akufo-Addo lacks the willingness to restructure National Security – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of lacking the willingness to make reforms in the National Security architecture.

The National Security has become unpopular lately after its operatives arrested and allegedly brutalized a journalist.



Prior to that, some alleged members of the Delta Force who have been integrated into the National Security set-up stormed the office of the Regional Security coordinator for Ashanti Region in an attempt to force him out of office.



Speaking on Citi TV in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sam George said that the commission set up to probe the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence presented the country with an opportunity to restructure the national security system but President Akufo-Addo was unwilling to act in that regard.



He added that posterity would have been kind to President Akufo-Addo had he implemented the recommendations of the committee which included a framework for reforming the National Security.



“There is a framework to reform National Security from 2019. President Akufo-Addo could have positioned himself in glowing light for posterity to always look at him in a good frame if he had gone through the report and reforms. But the lack of political will to do this is the reason why we are where we are.

“Why did we set up the Commission of Inquiry? But the President basically has said in the white paper that, all they have said, he will not work with it,” the MP noted.



Sam George said he expected that a future NDC government will ensure that the report is implemented and changes made to the structure of the National Security.



“I would expect a future NDC government; God willing in 2025, to implement this, and I will speak about this whether I find myself in that government or not.



“I believe that as political parties and those who sit at the top of political parties, we must take the hard decision and say, National security must be a no-go area for party faithful reward and recruit persons who are qualified and meet the standards of National Security,”Sam George stressed.