6
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo leaves for 3-day official visit to Germany, Ethiopia

Akufo Addo Plane President Akufo-Addo is expected back in the country on Sunday

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana (February 16, 2023) for three-day working visit to Germany and Ethiopia.

The president according to a report by Asaaseradio.com will be arriving in Germany to participate in this year’s Munich Security Conference on the invitation of Ambassador Dr Christoph Heusgen - Secretary of the Munich Security Conference.

The president who left Ghana on Wednesday, February 16, 2023 is expected to arrive back in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Before returning to Ghana, the president will lead a Ghanaian delegation to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of States of the African Union taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In the absence of the president, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act as president.

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo