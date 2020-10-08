Akufo-Addo-led govt a mistake, total failure – Amaliba

Legal team member of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba

Legal team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Abraham Amaliba has reiterated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government have failed to deliver on their promises.

According to him, the past four years of the NPP government have been a total failure and a mistake for all Ghanaians.



He insisted that the mere fact that President Akufo-Addo is now cutting sod for new projects is good enough reason for Ghanaians to vote him out in the upcoming December polls.



Speaking in an interaction on Citi Breakfast Show, October 8, 2020, he argued that “Akufo-Addo by this time should be commissioning projects and not cutting sods. I think his presidency is a total failure and mistake for Ghana and that, what happened in 2016 was an aberration and the people of this country have the opportunity to correct that wrong.”

Mr Amaliba also argued that election 2020 will be a competition between the Ghanaian people against a family and friends government.



“The 2020 election is not an NDC, NPP affair but Ghanaians versus a President who has come to power and has decided that his friends and family members are more important than everyone,” he said.



Adding; “that is why we (NDC) have christened this election as a rescue mission to take back the power from this President whose focus is to ensure that his family members succeed as against the entire country.”