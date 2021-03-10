Akufo-Addo lied; there was food shortage in 2020 - CPP

President Akufo-Addo claimed there was no food shortage in 2020

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is challenging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his claims that there was no food shortage in 2020.

“We have fared well under the circumstances, largely as a result of the bold policies implemented by Government since 2017, such as the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, the 1-Village-1-Dam initiative, 1-District-1-Warehouse policy, establishment of greenhouse villages, revitalisation of the cocoa rehabilitation programme, and the reactivation of our aquaculture industry. I am happy to inform the House that, during this period of the pandemic, we have experienced no food shortages in the country,” Akufo-Addo said during his State of the Nation Address on March 9, 2021.



But, in a statement signed by General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, the party said that its own research shows that what the president claimed was false and contrary to the claims, there was actually food shortage in the country.



They claimed further that if that was not the case, why are Ghanaians continuously paying high prices for foodstuffs.

“The Party’s research has also revealed a contrary view by the President that there was no food shortage in the Year under review. On the contrary it came to the fore that the country was dependent on the importation of food, agricultural product (RICE MAIZE TOMATOES), and poultry products (CHICKEN) to supplement local production. In the year 2020 there was a massive shortage of maize, tomatoes and basic food items in the country.



“The question is then asked by the CPP, that why are Ghanaians paying exorbitant prices for food stuffs in the market when there is a complete food glut in the country. These high prices for food stuffs certainly go beyond the pockets of ordinary Ghanaians,” it stated.