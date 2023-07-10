Akufo-Addo lied when he said he is the 1st president to renovate Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum - Mornah

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right), Bernard Mornah (left)

Former chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lied when he claimed that he is the only president to have renovated the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

According to him, to the best of his knowledge, the mausoleum has been renovated at least two times, once under the late former President John Evans Atta Mills and once under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Speaking in an interview on Pan African TV on July 7, 2023, Mornah said that Akufo-Addo should know this because he was a minister when the mausoleum was renovated under Kufuor.



“The claim that was made by President Akufo-Addo is that ever since it (the mausoleum) was commissioned in 1992 no works has been done on it.



“But President Akufo-Addo was minister when President Kufuor celebrated Ghana at 50 in 2007. There was an inauguration in 2007 to commemorate Ghana at 50 and of course in 2019 to 2010 when President Mills set up the Kwame Nkrumah Centenary Planning Committee to celebrate the 100 years of Kwame Nkrumah and his achievements, that park was renovated,” he said.



The former PNC chairperson said that as the secretary of the planning committee, he invited Akufo-Addo to events to mark the centenary celebration of Ghana’s first president at the park.

“I wrote a letter as the secretary (of the committee), inviting President Akufo-Addo, who participated in the events at the Kwame Nkrumah Park. For Akufo-Addo to come and say that since the established of this park no renovation has taken place, it’s a lie,” he said.



