Politics

Akufo-Addo lifted lockdown for political gains – Dela Edem

Dela Edem, a Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Dela Edem, a Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the President’s decision to lift the partial lockdown was politically motivated.

According to him, the President didn’t lift the lockdown for the good of the Ghanaian people, saying the NDC noticed the President was playing politics with the virus when he said the lockdown was lifted due to science and data.



“At a time the number of affected patients were 132, we had a lockdown; how then was it lifted at a time the country was witnessing astronomical increases in positive COVID-19 cases? Where then is that science and data they were talking about?” he questioned.



“The President did not lift the lockdown for the good of the people but for political gain. He lifted the lockdown for three things; first, to pave way for NPP primaries, for the Senior High School exams and to compile a new voter register for the 2020 general elections,” he stated.



Lifting Lockdown

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lifted the three-week partial lockdown imposed in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi districts with effect from 1 am Monday, 20th April 2020.



This was in spite of the country's Coronavirus case count having increased to 1,042.



President Akufo-Addo announced this during his seventh address to the nation on the outbreak on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.