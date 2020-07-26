Religion

Akufo-Addo lifts restrictions on religious gatherings, service hours increased

Restrictions on the number of religious congregation eases from August 1

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that from 1 August 2020 the restrictions on the number of congregants worshipping at a time in Church, Mosques will be lifted, with the length of worship extended.

Speaking in his 14th address to the nation on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo noted that he was pleased with the compliance of religious bodies at their various worship centres, ensuring the safety protocols to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.



“Our Churches and Mosques have been open for prayers and services for the past seven (7) weeks, adhering to twenty-five per cent occupancy (25%) or up to one hundred congregants over a time duration of up to one hour per service. I extend my deepest appreciation to our religious leaders for their strict adherence to the safety protocols which have prevented any known outbreaks since they restarted their services,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Announcing the easing of restrictions at religious gatherings, President Akufo-Addo said, “I am, therefore, very happy to announce that, in consultation with our Church leaders, from 1 August 2020, the restrictions on the number of congregants worshipping at a time in Church will be lifted, with the length of worship extended from one (1) to two (2) hours per service.”

He further added that “Church leaders who are desirous of implementing this enhanced easing directive, must ensure that congregants wear face masks at all times, and the one (1) metre social distancing rule is scrupulously applied. These same guidelines apply to worship in our Mosques.”



The president also cautioned religious leaders against the use of air conditions and rather urged religious leaders to ensure ventilation of fresh air during services.



“With greater numbers of congregants likely to return for worship, I would, respectfully, ask the religious leaders to pay even greater attention to the fresh air ventilation of their premises, rather than relying on the use of air conditioners,” Nana Addo added.

