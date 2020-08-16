General News

Akufo-Addo likely to reopen airport by September 1

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that Ghana is preparing to reopen its borders for human traffic by September 1.

According to him in his live televised address on Sunday, he has instructed the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co Ltd. to work with the Ministry of Health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport.



"I know many still ask when our borders, especially our international airport, Kotoka International Airport, will be open. Under my instruction, the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co Ltd., have been working, with the Ministry of Health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport," Akufo-Addo said.



He continued: "I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way and determine when we can reopen our border by air. I am hoping that, by God’s grace, we will be ready to do so by 1st September.



“Until further notice, our borders, by air, land and sea, remain closed to human traffic. For Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.”



The nation’s borders were shut to slow the spread of the virus in March 2020. So far 231 people have succumbed to the virus with a total of 42,532 cases recorded nationwide.

However, 40,362 have recovered of discharged.



Meanwhile. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs are still to remain closed until further notice. The limit on the numbers of persons who can attend conferences, workshops and award events, has now been lifted, subject to the maintenance of social distancing amongst participants, fresh air ventilation of the premises, and a two-hour limit for each session.



Watch below the President's address.





