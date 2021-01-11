Akufo-Addo lost 2020 election - Bulldog insists

Bulldog has insisted that President Akufo-Addo didn't win the recently held 2020 election.

"He didn't win the election" he indicated, adding "we are in court with the issue and so if the court comes out to say indeed he (Akufo-Addo) won, we would accept it"



Speaking on United Showbiz programme on UTV, he was further asked why he congratulated President Akufo-Addo, having in mind that "he didn't win the election"

Listen to his response in the video below:



