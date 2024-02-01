Akufo-Addo may not assent to Anti-LGBTQI+ bill if passed by Parliament – Mahama

John Mahama (left) signs peace pact with Akufo-Addo ahead of 2020 elections | File photo

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is of the view President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given a clear indication that he will not assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Parliament is currently considering an anti-LGBTQ+ bill which was sponsored by some Members of Parliament.



Speaking to the clergy in the Eastern Region, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer disclosed the President, through the Attorney General, has indicated that even if the bill is passed, he will not assent it into law.



John Mahama revealed the Attorney General indicated that any private members bill that will come at a cost to the state will not be assented to by the president, so until the cost on government is taken out he doubts the president will assent to the bill if passed into law.

"The bill in parliament has not been passed yet, but the government has shown that if the law is passed, the president will not assent to it. The Attorney General says the private member’s motion can be passed, but it should not come at a cost to the government.



"The president, based on that technicality, will not sign the bill into law. Between Parliament and the Executive, they will have to check and see if they can take off any cost from the government so that the President will sign,” he said while addressing the clergy.