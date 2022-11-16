2
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo meets King Charles during private visit to UK

King Charles III And Nana Akufo Addo.jfif King Charles III and Nana Akufo-Addo

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, November 15, met with King Charles III of England.

The meeting which took place at the Windsor Castle ws confirmed by a tweet on the official handle of the Royal Family.

"This afternoon, The King welcomed the President of Ghana to Windsor Castle for an Audience," the caption accompanying a photo of the two gentlemen shaking hands read.

Akufo-Addo is in the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected back in the country today.

Per GhanaWeb tracking, Akufo-Addo becomes the third African leader to meet the King after Ali Bongo of Gabon and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria respectively.

Dozens of African leaders were in the UK in September to attend the funeral of the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II who spent seven decades as the monarch.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: