Akufo-Addo meets new UK Prime Minister Sunak

Akufo Addo With Sunak In Egypt 3 Prime Minister Sunak interacting with President Nana Akufo-Addo

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met with the new United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

The two met during the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), currently underway in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The two also launched the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) at COP 27.

This follows the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, adopted by world leaders at COP26, in 2021, where they committed to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The new partnership will ensure delivery and continued political focus on the 2030 target of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration.

Ghana is also to co-chair the partnership with the United States.

In photos shared by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, President Nana Akufo-Addo is seen interacting with the British Prime Minister at different stages of the conference.

Sunak became PM after his predecessor, Liz Truss, resigned after pressure mounted on her, following what has been described as a disastrous tenure which lasted 44 days.

See photos of Akufo-Addo and Sunak in Egypt below:







