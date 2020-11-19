Akufo-Addo must also resign like Amidu – Odike

Disqualified presidential candidate, Akwasi Addae Odike, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relinquish his seat, in order to avert what he described as shame caused by Martin Amidu’s resignation.

He said the former Special Prosecutor’s resignation proves that President Akufo-Addo is currently supervising and covering up overwhelming corruption in his government.



According to Mr Addae Odike, the president has since lost credibility to continue his role as a leader of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost credibility to continue to be president of Ghana, regardless of all the things he has done. All what Ghanaians expected of him was protection of our resources but he came to only surround himself with his family and friends,” he said during a panel discussion on Abusua FM.



Describing corruption as a deprivation, Odike disclosed that he supported Akufo-Addo in 2016 to fix the compromised Mahama administration but he only came to do worse.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December 2019, during an interaction with journalists, declared that he has never been corrupt and will never be.



He is quoted to have said “I’m certainly not corrupt, I continue to say that I’m not corrupt, I’ve not been corrupt; I’ve not taken money from anybody to give anybody contracts”.



But making reference to this and several other instances, Odike maintained that the president is one of the most dishonest leaders the country has ever had.



