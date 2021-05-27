Akufo-Addo must apologise and retract galamsey comment – Asante Mensah

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

A member of the Media Coalition against galamsey has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retract and apologise for endorsing the burning of excavators seized by the anti-galamsey task force.

The President on Wednesday said all persons involved in the illegal business of “galamsey” forfeit every right they have as a result of their illegal activities.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Emphasizing his stance, President Akufo-Addo said “apart from the criminal violations in Act 703 (The Minerals Act), the activities of such persons (Illegal Miners) desecrates our environment, pollutes our water bodies and endanger the lives of present and future generations of Ghanaians.”



Reacting to the President’s comments, Kofi Asante Mensah who is a member of the Media Coalition against galamsey said the President’s posture is unlawful adding that it is surprising the president is endorsing unlawful acts.

Mr Mensah urged the president to rather ensure the prosecution of persons involved in illegal mining to be a deterrent for others.



“If the president should go ahead and prosecute one person engaged in galamsey not burn excavators, those involved will stop. He should retract and apologize. It’s like saying when you catch people stealing or killing, kill them as well. Is that the rule of law?



“I was taken aback when the president spoke against the law. I’m talking about Section 99 of the minerals and mining act.”