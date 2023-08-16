Akufo-Addo must apologise for hardship inflicted on Ghanaians - Prof Adei

Prof Stephen Adei (left) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof Stephen Adei, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians for the country's economic hardship.

According to him, even though the fate of Ghana’s economy might have been out of the hands of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, an apology for the worsening economic conditions in the country is necessary.



He added that admission of failure is a very critical aspect of governance but successive governments, either by the NPP or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have never done that.



“We have a problem with governance in this country… People in government whether National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not admit fault. I think it is a bad practise.”



“I haven’t heard an explicit statement from the President or Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, that ‘we are sorry for what has happened to Ghana’, even whether things went beyond our capacity, whether it was Ukraine -Russia war, COVID-19 pandemic,” Prof Adei is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s TownHall Talk.



“I would have expected the government to say, things are hard in Ghana, we have tried to steady the boat, but we want to apologise for the infliction, not by us but even by some economic circumstances,” he added.

Prof Adei, a former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), also said that Ghanaians should be ready for more hardship after the 2024 elections.



“The next three years, whether it’s Mahama or any of the NPP candidates, things will be extremely difficult for Ghanaians and it requires mobilising Ghanaians to accept certain realities,” he added.



BAI/NOQ



