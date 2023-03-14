Akufo-Addo must call Tina Ayeley Mensah and Patrick Kumor to order - Nii Abe Kobla II

Nii Abe Kobla II speaking to the media about the sudden demolition of properties at Weija - Gbawe

Dzaasetse of Gbawe Gonsee, Nii Abe Kobla II has implored the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately intervene and called to order the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Brako Kumor and Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah for their alleged involvement in facilitating unlawful demonstration exercise which resulted in the loss of properties belonging to several residents of Gbawe Gonsee in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He contends that the MP together with the MCE have demonstrated bad faith in their dealings with the Gbawe Gonsee Family; Osabu, Klotia, Mensah Kwashie and Kwadjo Family of Gbawe Gonsee by resorting to use of force including an unlawful deployment of a combined team of military and police officers to pull down buildings owned by some residents in the area without due diligence or proper authorization.



“We believe this is not the way the government acquires lands from any family or from any stool. We therefore think that this should reach a higher authority, his excellency the president, president Nana Akufo-Addo.



We know you’re a listening president and will listen to our predicament since our MP and MCE has not shown any respect to the Gbawe Gonsee Family; Osabu, Klotia, Mensah Kwashie and Kwadjo Family of Gbawe Gonsee hence the need to call on you”, he explained.



Nii Abe Kobla II made the plea while addressing a press conference held in Accra on Monday, March 13, 2023.



According to the royal family, the briefing was an avenue to share their concerns and set the record straight on the unwarranted and unlawful demolition exercise which rocked and devastated residents of the Gbawe Gonsee land.

It would be recalled that the people of South Africa located in Gbawe Gonsee of the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Friday March 10, 2023 woke up to an awful experience where masses of soldiers and police officers invaded the town and begun to pull down some private structures; a storey building and a 4-bedroom apartment sited close to the community clinic in the area.



Unfortunately, not even the timely intervention of the Gbawe Gonsee Dzaasetse, Nii Abe Kobla II who doubles as the head and lawful representative of the Osabu, Klotia, Mensah Kwashie and Kwadjo Family of Gbawe Gonsee including his elders could put a stop to the barbaric act as a result of powers from above.



He added, “It came to our notice last Friday March 10, 2023 that our Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Patrick Brako Kumor and the MP, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah were embarking on some demolition exercise at Gbawe Gonsee in a community we call South Africa so as elders of Gbawe Gonsee, we’ve decided to come and have a look at it.



"Indeed, we came and to our surprise it was true. The MP and the MCE were indeed present here and busily superintending over a demolition exercise which indeed was unlawful”.



When asked what might have triggered the ‘unlawful demolition’ exercise, Nii Abe Kobla II retorted, “the reasons are best known to Patrick Brako, the MCE for Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly".

“What we are aware of is that we gave only 4 plots of land to the Municipal Assembly to build a community clinic which was facilitated by my predecessor, the late Nii Osabu II through George Lartey, the Director of Greenwich Consortium Limited,”.



“We have not given any plot of land to Hon. Patrick Kumor, MCE of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly or any additional land to Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, MP of Weija-Gbawe Constituency. As a family, we saw such exercise as an indictment on our authority”, he quizzed.



For his part, Gbawe Gonsee Asafoatse, Nii Anum Asuma expresses shock over the actions of both the MCE and the MP which he holds the view has the tendency to derail the good efforts being made towards achieving development in the area.



He further stated that, “I believe the MCE and the MP themselves are not interested in seeing development in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.



"If so, then why would an MP and MCE embark on such a barbaric exercise because if they have any due respect for the custodians of the Gbawe Gonsee Family, Osabu, Klotia, Mensah Kwashie and Kwadjo Family of Gbawe Gonsee, they would’ve come to our premises and then we jaw jaw for us to see how prudent we can carry out any exercise of such nature”.

He advised both the MP and the MCE to set their priorities right, do due diligence anytime they are dealing with land issues and desist from using Rambo style to confiscate people’s lands through illegal demolition exercises.



“You think it’s easy to buy a block and cement in this economic hardship? It is not easy so if you want to do something as a leader, you must consider your people”, he posited.



Nii Anum Asuma dares anyone who doubts the veracity of their family claims to land ownership to proceed to the Land Commission and run a search to ascertain the truth for themselves.



“Gbawe Gonsee land is legally registered and we have our legal and lawful right to possess our heritage. This is our heritage, this is what our great grandfathers left for us, we shall protect it in every manner possible but not with violence”.