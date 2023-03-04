Akufo-Addo must see me for help, he is being controlled - Rambo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (left), Rambo (right)

A former operative of the National Security, Michael Molley, popularly known as Gago or Rambo, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to see him for help.

Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Rambo, a 75-year-old veteran of the 5th Battalion Infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces, said that even though the president has a good heart, he (Akufo-Addo) is being controlled by some people spiritually.



He said that unless Akufo-Addo gets the needed help, things will continue to be bad, and he will not leave office without any legacy.



The veteran added that he has for several months been trying to meet Akufo-Addo to help but his attempts have proven futile.



“The reason why I what to meet the president is that lately I have been seeing him on TV and he is not the president I know… I’m afraid for him because of what they are doing to him. Things are going bad; things are really going bad.



“Mr president you are a good man, you are not somebody who will be going after Ghana’s money. You remember you gave me your book to read, I read pages 1 to 6 and I give it back to you. He (Akufo-Addo) said I just gave a book to you and you have finished reading and I said yes, I have seen what is in the book already. He asked what was in the book and I told him, he wants to make Ghana a satellite country… and he said that is why he trust me.

“Nana is in a big problem, they are worrying him… people have stitched him, they are controlling him, they are controlling his mind and he can’t see it. Those of us who know the know-how can see it. You see him walking but he is not 100 percent,” he said.



Rambo urged the president to avail himself to him for him to help him (Akufo-Addo) so that he will break the jinx on him for him to return to normal and work for the people of Ghana.



Watch the interview below:







Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:









IB/FNOQ